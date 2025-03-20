From 'Anora' To 'Emilia Pérez', Catch Our Top Picks From The Red Lorry Film Featival
The second edition of this festival kicks off tomorrow, showcasing classics and some of the most talked-about films.
The second edition of this festival kicks off tomorrow, showcasing classics and some of the most talked-about films.
A wistful showcase for Pamela Anderson in a refreshingly dramatic role, the film pays homage to the working class of Las Vegas with a superb collection of performances.
Karla Sofía Gascón is Emilia Perez in a swaggering musical crime thriller of genre-bending fascination that is also an unapologetically trans story.
999 reveals the hidden story about 999 unmarried, young Jewish women registered for government service in a supposed shoe factory, who ended up in Auschwitz. How did a handful survive over three years in the death camps?
1950. William Lee, an American expat in Mexico City, spends his days almost entirely alone. His encounter with Eugene Allerton, an expat former soldier. Shows him, for the first time, that it might be finally possible to establish an intimate connection with somebody.
A young American in Paris meets a girl with a morbid curiosity for the darker sides of the city's history. Rather than being distractingly whimsical, the film uses that morbid premise as a springboard to examine the impermanence of everything.
A cult classic. A prostitute and a wealthy businessman fall for one another, forming an unlikely pair. The two get closer and he falls for her and finally proposes in the most 'shout it out' way.
Seven-year-old Rita and her five-year-old brother, Lolo, witness the whole country go crazy over the European football championships, with Spain in the quarter-finals.
This year's best film at the Oscars, Anora is an audacious, thrilling, and comedic variation on a modern day Cinderella story.
{{ primary_category.name }}