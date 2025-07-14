From Beach Girl To Heartbreaker: Belly’s Looks In Season 1 & 2
Let’s revisit Belly's most memorable fashion moments in The Summer I Turned Pretty before the final season begins!
Season 1’s debutante tea calls for a dainty gingham dress and matching gloves—soft, refined, utterly classic.
A cropped daisy‑patch tank meets high‑rise denim—Belly’s go‑to for laid‑back boardwalk days.
Cream satin gown, elbow‑length gloves & pearls—Season 1’s grand finale called for full‑on couture. Belly shines like a modern Cinderella, balancing innocence with newfound poise.
Bubblegum‑pink ruched tee + relaxed jeans: the ideal blend of girlish charm and easy confidence.
Pink gingham mini‑dress with tie‑shoulders—summer staples get a fresh, flirty update. Light, breathable, and ready for every beach party.
A pastel‑stripe sweater layered over cutoff shorts—cosy meets sun‑soaked in beach dates.
Slender white slip dress dotted with yellow blooms—effortless elegance for Steven’s big day.
Lilac tulle gown with floral appliqués—Belly’s prom debut is fairytale romance turned runway real.
A blush‑pink crochet‑style crop top meets high‑rise cutoff jeans for easy off‑duty chic. Perfect fit for coffee runs and sunset drives.
Belly’s bubblegum‑pink corset top paired with relaxed jeans strikes the perfect balance of youthful fun and laid‑back confidence.
Behind the romantic boho vibe in a delicate embroidered top and denim shorts, emotions are anything but light.
Belly channels vintage coastal glam in a burnt-orange crop top and psychedelic print shorts — a 70s-inspired set with modern edge. A night of bold prints, beach lights... and even bolder romantic tension.