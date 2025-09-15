From Coach Bags To Crop Tops: Lola Tung’s Gen Z Style Playbook

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star, Lola Tung, is cementing her It-girl status by giving us Y2K nostalgia and stepping into the spotlight with the new Coach collaboration.

Rasikka Deorey
Sep 15, 2025, 04:58 PM
Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/gettyimages.in) )

The Modern Muse

At the launch of the show, Lola Tung stunned in a Le Ann Demeulemeester dress and Dior boots topped off with a 1920s flapper-inspired lace headpiece that stole the spotlight.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@primevideo) )

What Is Y2K Fashion?

It is the late 90s' early 2000s style — think low-rise denim, mini skirts, crop tops, butterfly clips, and tiny shoulder bags—pure Y2K energy.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@purplepr) )

The Y2K Revival Is Officially Here

She is definitely leading the wave and bringing back low-rise denim and baby tee combos. Completing the look, she styled it with a Coachtopia Alter Ego crescent bag and the blue frames for a dose of nostalgic Y2K cool.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/gettyimages.in) )

Plaid Minis And Denim

Tung was spotted at Miu Miu’s Miutine fragrance launch in a pleated blue-and-white plaid skirt and structured navy bomber. Plaid skirts and light-wash low-rise denim? Take me back to the 2000s.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@lolatungthings) )

Red Carpet Perfection - Vintage Dior But Modern

All eyes were on Lola Tung post the premiere after-party, where she stunned in a Dior mini dress by John Galliano (2004), proving retro glamour is timeless.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@lolatungfashion) )

Lola Tung Collaborates With Coach

Coach’s collaboration with 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' has been everywhere, with Tung making the brand one of her go-to labels both on and off screen.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@lola.tung) )

Statement Coach Bags - The Perfect Accessory

Coach bags are pure statement pieces, the kind of accessory that can elevate any outfit. With bold silhouettes, luxe hardware, and versatile styles.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@coach) )

Accessorizing Like Tung

The Coach bags made a statement, but her shimmering slip dress and standout belt turned the look into full-on millennial-meets-Y2K art.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@lolatungthings) )

How to Nail Her Look Today

For street style, pair oversized tees or baby tops with cargos and low-rise jeans. Feeling retro? Go full Y2K with statement dresses and accessorise with Coach bags, vintage sunnies, and 2000s-inspired jewellery.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@lola.tung) )