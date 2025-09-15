From Coach Bags To Crop Tops: Lola Tung’s Gen Z Style Playbook
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star, Lola Tung, is cementing her It-girl status by giving us Y2K nostalgia and stepping into the spotlight with the new Coach collaboration.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star, Lola Tung, is cementing her It-girl status by giving us Y2K nostalgia and stepping into the spotlight with the new Coach collaboration.
At the launch of the show, Lola Tung stunned in a Le Ann Demeulemeester dress and Dior boots topped off with a 1920s flapper-inspired lace headpiece that stole the spotlight.
It is the late 90s' early 2000s style — think low-rise denim, mini skirts, crop tops, butterfly clips, and tiny shoulder bags—pure Y2K energy.
She is definitely leading the wave and bringing back low-rise denim and baby tee combos. Completing the look, she styled it with a Coachtopia Alter Ego crescent bag and the blue frames for a dose of nostalgic Y2K cool.
Tung was spotted at Miu Miu’s Miutine fragrance launch in a pleated blue-and-white plaid skirt and structured navy bomber. Plaid skirts and light-wash low-rise denim? Take me back to the 2000s.
All eyes were on Lola Tung post the premiere after-party, where she stunned in a Dior mini dress by John Galliano (2004), proving retro glamour is timeless.
Coach’s collaboration with 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' has been everywhere, with Tung making the brand one of her go-to labels both on and off screen.
Coach bags are pure statement pieces, the kind of accessory that can elevate any outfit. With bold silhouettes, luxe hardware, and versatile styles.
The Coach bags made a statement, but her shimmering slip dress and standout belt turned the look into full-on millennial-meets-Y2K art.
For street style, pair oversized tees or baby tops with cargos and low-rise jeans. Feeling retro? Go full Y2K with statement dresses and accessorise with Coach bags, vintage sunnies, and 2000s-inspired jewellery.