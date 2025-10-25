From Knits to Puffers: Gigi Hadid’s Casual-Cool Guide

Scroll through Gigi Hadid’s most iconic looks — each one a masterclass in style and a power move you simply can’t ignore.

Riddhi Sanap
Oct 25, 2025, 04:00 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @gigihadid )

In Her Knit Era

Gigi Hadid’s knit obsession comes alive with her own label, Guest in Residence, where cosy meets cool effortlessly.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @gigihadid )

Gigi’s Siren Strut

When she rocks a suit, it’s less “office hour” and more “siren power.”

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Gigi's Prints & Power Moves

Her prints don’t just pop, they own the room. Bold patterns, sharp moves, and style that means business.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @gigihadid )

Runway Queen Gigi

Gigi owns the runway with fearless style flair and a mischievous spark that leaves jaws on the floor.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @gigihadid )

Red Carpet Aura: Met Gala Edition

Dripping in iconic glamour, radiating effortless elegance, and turning every camera flash into pure magic.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Model Off-Duty, On Point

Gigi turns sidewalk strolls into full-blown slaywalks, proving you don’t need a runway to work the everyday chic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @gigihadid )

Co-Ord Crush: Gigi Hadid

Mastering matchy-matchy with effortless cool and killer confidence that turns every set into a statement.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @gigihadid )

Gigi's Roadside Roar

Streetstyle with bite, blending rebel energy and runway edge for a look that stops traffic and steals the spotlight.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )