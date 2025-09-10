From Miss World To Global Icon: Priyanka Chopra Writes Her Own Rules

From pageant queen to powerhouse, Priyanka Chopra has turned every stage - Bollywood, Hollywood, fashion, even business - into her own runway.

Kriti Chugh
Sep 10, 2025, 05:08 PM
Photo Credit : ( instagram/@priyankachopra )

The Beginning - Miss World 2000

At just 17, Chopra claimed the Miss World crown and set the stage for her rise as a global icon.

Photo Credit : ( website/gettyimages.in )

Life After The Crown

The crown was just the beginning; Chopra’s leap into Bollywood cemented her as one of the industry’s brightest stars.

Photo Credit : ( website/imdb.com )

Bollywood Royalty, Hollywood Force

She ruled Hindi cinema, then made the rare leap to Hollywood with 'Quantico', becoming one of the first Indian women to headline an American series.

Photo Credit : ( website/gettyimages.in )

More Than Her Roles

From 'Barfi!' to 'Bajirao Mastani' to 'The Matrix Resurrections', Chopra doesn’t just take roles, she redefines them, smashing stereotypes on both sides of the globe.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@priyankachopra_arabfc )

Priyanka Chopra At The Met Gala

From the trench coat gown to the silver cage dress and that unforgettable crown of curls, Chopra has turned the Met Gala into her personal playground. Safe looks? Not in her dictionary.

Photo Credit : ( website/gettyimages.in )

Bold. Unapologetic. Fashion-forward

Never safe, always striking, her fashion statements are less about trends and more about trailblazing. Chopra dresses like the world is watching (because it is).

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@priyankachopra )

More Than An Actress

Producer, entrepreneur, author, she’s building legacies in boardrooms and on screens alike. 'Multi-hyphenate' barely scratches the surface.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@priyankachopra )

A Global Advocate

As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and advocate for equality and education, Chopra wields influence beyond applause, using her fame to spark change.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@priyankachopra )

Personal Life In The Spotlight

Her whirlwind wedding to Nick Jonas was a global event, but her most personal chapter is motherhood. With daughter Malti Marie, Chopra balances red carpets with bedtime stories, proof that she thrives in both worlds.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@priyankachopra )

Redefining What It Means To Be A Global Star

From Bareilly to Hollywood, Chopra shows that stars aren’t born, they’re built, layer by layer, role by role, reinvention after reinvention. And she’s still writing her story.

Photo Credit : ( website/gettyimages.in )