From Miss World To Global Icon: Priyanka Chopra Writes Her Own Rules
From pageant queen to powerhouse, Priyanka Chopra has turned every stage - Bollywood, Hollywood, fashion, even business - into her own runway.
From pageant queen to powerhouse, Priyanka Chopra has turned every stage - Bollywood, Hollywood, fashion, even business - into her own runway.
At just 17, Chopra claimed the Miss World crown and set the stage for her rise as a global icon.
The crown was just the beginning; Chopra’s leap into Bollywood cemented her as one of the industry’s brightest stars.
She ruled Hindi cinema, then made the rare leap to Hollywood with 'Quantico', becoming one of the first Indian women to headline an American series.
From 'Barfi!' to 'Bajirao Mastani' to 'The Matrix Resurrections', Chopra doesn’t just take roles, she redefines them, smashing stereotypes on both sides of the globe.
From the trench coat gown to the silver cage dress and that unforgettable crown of curls, Chopra has turned the Met Gala into her personal playground. Safe looks? Not in her dictionary.
Never safe, always striking, her fashion statements are less about trends and more about trailblazing. Chopra dresses like the world is watching (because it is).
Producer, entrepreneur, author, she’s building legacies in boardrooms and on screens alike. 'Multi-hyphenate' barely scratches the surface.
As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and advocate for equality and education, Chopra wields influence beyond applause, using her fame to spark change.
Her whirlwind wedding to Nick Jonas was a global event, but her most personal chapter is motherhood. With daughter Malti Marie, Chopra balances red carpets with bedtime stories, proof that she thrives in both worlds.
From Bareilly to Hollywood, Chopra shows that stars aren’t born, they’re built, layer by layer, role by role, reinvention after reinvention. And she’s still writing her story.