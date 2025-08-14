From Rihanna To India’s Stars: Celebs Behind The Best Beauty Brands

Beauty brands in India are taking over the scene, bringing fresh trends, bold innovation, and must-have products that are redefining makeup and skincare.

Rihanna – Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s beauty brand brings fun, flair, and inclusivity to makeup, with shades that suit every skin tone, making beauty feel fresh and exciting.

Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty

With feel-good formulas and a mission to celebrate self-expression, Rare Beauty makes makeup easy and effortless.

Kylie Jenner – Kylie Cosmetics

Pretty colours you can’t stop swatching and launches that make your group chat buzz, makeup that’s as fun to wear as it is to show off.

Deepika Padukone – 82°E

Mixing smart skincare science with soothing self-care rituals, 82°E turns everyday routines into little moments of luxury you’ll actually look forward to.

Priyanka Chopra – Anomaly

Sustainable, affordable, and packed with hair-loving ingredients, this beauty brand makes good hair days easy while being kind to both your locks and the planet.

Hailey Bieber – Rhode Skin

Serving glazed-doughnut vibes all day, Rhode keeps your skin dewy, happy, and ready for every close-up.

Huda Kattan – Huda Beauty

All about drama, sparkle, and bold colour, the line turns every swipe and blend into a full-on glam moment worth the spotlight.

Katrina Kaif – Kay Beauty

Polished looks, all day long, this makeup line pairs versatile shades with smooth, lightweight formulas for flawless looks from sunrise to sunset.

Celebs Changing the Beauty Game

Celebs are shaking up beauty with top makeup brands and the best skincare brands, serving trend-setting products and must-have formulas everyone’s obsessed with.

