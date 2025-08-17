From Solemn To Slay: The Saree’s Timeless Allure Gets A Fresh Spin
The old weaves become the new hot. A curated edit of flawlessly styled sarees, redefined for the new It-girl. With a classic weave styled right, you simply can’t miss.
A beautiful floral blanket you’ll never want to take off—Janhvi Kapoor’s Karan Torani saree is tradition wrapped in romance.
The iconic polka meets classic plaid, finished with a sultry bustier—a statement look that nobody should miss.
A pre-stitched drape meets a floral corset blouse, a perfect balance of striking hotness and effortless glamour. The pre-drape is an added plus point.
Delicate tucks, soft shades, intricate pleats and big vibes—Alia Bhatt is channelling a monochrome mood you just can’t scroll past.
Cinched with a corset inspired by baroque architecture, an unapologetic blend of structure and fluidity.
Saree with a denim peplum, dripping in gold for that unapologetic, head-turning drama.
Amit Aggarwal's saree, re-cycled from an older heirloom Banarasi saree defined by fine pleats and beautiful draping, is a knockout combo made for the spotlight.
Another Amit Aggarwal Banarasi number that we had to add, because we just couldn't pick one!