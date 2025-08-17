From Solemn To Slay: The Saree’s Timeless Allure Gets A Fresh Spin

The old weaves become the new hot. A curated edit of flawlessly styled sarees, redefined for the new It-girl. With a classic weave styled right, you simply can’t miss.

In Full Bloom

A beautiful floral blanket you’ll never want to take off—Janhvi Kapoor’s Karan Torani saree is tradition wrapped in romance.

Who's That Girl In Hot Pink?

The iconic polka meets classic plaid, finished with a sultry bustier—a statement look that nobody should miss.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Red Rust

A pre-stitched drape meets a floral corset blouse, a perfect balance of striking hotness and effortless glamour. The pre-drape is an added plus point.

Rekha, Reimagined.

Delicate tucks, soft shades, intricate pleats and big vibes—Alia Bhatt is channelling a monochrome mood you just can’t scroll past.

Fierce And Fresh, With Roots That Run Straight To Tradition

Cinched with a corset inspired by baroque architecture, an unapologetic blend of structure and fluidity.

A Saree With A Daring Denim Spin

Saree with a denim peplum, dripping in gold for that unapologetic, head-turning drama.

Pleats Meet Power Styling

Amit Aggarwal's saree, re-cycled from an older heirloom Banarasi saree defined by fine pleats and beautiful draping, is a knockout combo made for the spotlight.

Bebo Goes Banarasi

Another Amit Aggarwal Banarasi number that we had to add, because we just couldn't pick one!