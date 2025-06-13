'From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina' Is Here, All The Reasons To Love It

The spinoff with Ana de Armas as a bullet-packing assassin is a return to class action. Here's why it's the exciting weekend watch.

Ismat Tahseen
Jun 13, 2025, 01:48 PM
Winston Scott, All The Way

Can any John Wick film be complete without Winston Scott (Ian McShane), who plays a suave manager in the series

Anjelica Huston As The Ballerina School Mistress To Watch Out For

The actor slays it with her formidable presence as the head of the Ruska Roma

Lance Reddick As Charon

He plays the quiet concierge of the Continental Hotel, in the 'John Wick' franchise

Ana De Armas

This time the franchise has brought on a woman assassin, fuelled by revenge

What's The Ana-John Chemistry Like?

Fans will look forward to this the most.

Ana as Eve Maccaro, Enter New Fighter

From dancing to Tchaikovsky to fighting fiercely, Ana is the mainstay in the new film.

The Fight Scenes Are 2.0

Feisty trained fighters in martial arts, violence, and a trail of killing and vengeance; this is a spinoff that's as hard-hitting as it gets!

From Tutus to Toting Guns

Is Ana as Eve going to get the lifelong revenge she's so bent on?

