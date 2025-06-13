'From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina' Is Here, All The Reasons To Love It
The spinoff with Ana de Armas as a bullet-packing assassin is a return to class action. Here's why it's the exciting weekend watch.
Can any John Wick film be complete without Winston Scott (Ian McShane), who plays a suave manager in the series
The actor slays it with her formidable presence as the head of the Ruska Roma
He plays the quiet concierge of the Continental Hotel, in the 'John Wick' franchise
This time the franchise has brought on a woman assassin, fuelled by revenge
Fans will look forward to this the most.
From dancing to Tchaikovsky to fighting fiercely, Ana is the mainstay in the new film.
Feisty trained fighters in martial arts, violence, and a trail of killing and vengeance; this is a spinoff that's as hard-hitting as it gets!
Is Ana as Eve going to get the lifelong revenge she's so bent on?