From Thrillers To Tearjerkers: Must-Watch Netflix Movies

A mix of thrillers, mysteries, and emotional watches, stories that keep you hooked, no matter what mood you’re in.

Ridhi Goel
Nov 17, 2025, 02:11 PM
The Killer

A slow-burn thriller that follows a meticulous assassin whose perfectly controlled world begins to slip.

The Fall Of The House Of Usher

It blends gothic drama with chaos, following a powerful family whose secrets start unravelling in the most unsettling ways.

Bodies

A layered crime drama where one murder appears in four different timelines, and each detective uncovers a new piece of the truth.

Until Dawn

It brings a mix of humour and mild chills as friends take on haunted spots and unexpected scares.

Ballad Of A Small Player

A gambler trying to outrun his past in the neon blur of Macau moody, atmospheric, and quietly gripping.

Frankenstein

It reimagines the classic tale with a modern edge, exploring creation, power, and consequence in a darker, more grounded way.

Inspector Zende

A sharp, fast-paced crime drama following a cop digging through lies, power, and hidden motives to crack a high-stakes case.

