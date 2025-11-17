From Thrillers To Tearjerkers: Must-Watch Netflix Movies
A mix of thrillers, mysteries, and emotional watches, stories that keep you hooked, no matter what mood you’re in.
A mix of thrillers, mysteries, and emotional watches, stories that keep you hooked, no matter what mood you’re in.
A slow-burn thriller that follows a meticulous assassin whose perfectly controlled world begins to slip.
It blends gothic drama with chaos, following a powerful family whose secrets start unravelling in the most unsettling ways.
A layered crime drama where one murder appears in four different timelines, and each detective uncovers a new piece of the truth.
It brings a mix of humour and mild chills as friends take on haunted spots and unexpected scares.
A gambler trying to outrun his past in the neon blur of Macau moody, atmospheric, and quietly gripping.
It reimagines the classic tale with a modern edge, exploring creation, power, and consequence in a darker, more grounded way.
A sharp, fast-paced crime drama following a cop digging through lies, power, and hidden motives to crack a high-stakes case.