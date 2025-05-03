Fun, Fast, Family-Approved: Weekend Activities To Bookmark

From relaxing rituals to playful adventures, make every moment together truly special

Chanel Sequeira
May 03, 2025, 12:13 PM

Nail Art at Looks Salon

Treat your mini you to the ultimate nail art session where design and colour can let her creativity run wild

Bombay Drawing Room's Knife Painting Workshop

Simple enough for kids, and engaging enough for adults, this form of art strikes the perfect balance

Jio Drive-In Theatre, BKC

Immerse yourself in an unforgettable movie experience, just like the good old days

Squat Up's Pickleball

The perfect way to start your day! Get those endorphins going

Healing Hot Stones Massage, Four Seasons Hotel

If your teenager is stressed, these warm, oil-soaked volcanic stones will work their magic to relax and soothe their mind, and your bond

Mahek's Atelier's Bakery Courses

Learn something new and fun- these mouth-watering desserts are the perfect stress-busters

The Hype Lotus Pond Resin Art Workshop, Third Wave Coffee Chowpatty

A soothing art session that will get your family off their phone and their creativity stimulated