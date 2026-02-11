OTT Series Perfect For Your Galentine's Day Marathon
Stories of friendship, love, chaos, and choosing yourself — best enjoyed with your girls and zero interruptions.
The series follows four unapologetically flawed women navigating friendships, careers and love in Mumbai, with plenty of cocktails and chaos along the way.
Following Devi Vishwakumar’s chaotic teenage life, the show explores friendship, first love, family dynamics, and identity with warmth and wit.
Following Emily’s whirlwind life in Paris, the series delivers love triangles, workplace drama, and postcard-perfect settings in every episode.
Bold, layered, and unapologetically real, it dives into the lives of five women navigating ambition, love, power, and vulnerability in Mumbai’s high-stakes corporate world.
Set in small-town India, the film captures the tension between tradition and self-expression with remarkable sensitivity. It’s a powerful reminder of female agency and solidarity.
Following four childhood friends as they navigate careers, relationships, and societal expectations, the film balances humour with moments of surprising honesty.
Led by Bhumi Pednekar and a spirited ensemble, the film follows a woman on a quest for pleasure, and emotional clarity—while navigating friendships that feel all too real.