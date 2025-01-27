Gen Z Girl Ways To Take Care Of Yourself
From matcha to pilates and getting your nails done, we've cracked the code to a better you!
The caffeine detox makes you a matcha girlie who's conscious of her health and we love that.
No bad energy required ~ we meditate and hydrate
We don't overthink, we jot down our thoughts and move on!
Nothing better than listening to music and face masks (maybe some wine) after an every thing shower- peak healthy behaviour.
We respect good postures!
Pure therapy. Getting your nails done is the perfect practice to feeling and looking pretty.
Love this, some strength and stamina your way!
The perfect mantra to lift your mood up when feeling blue.
