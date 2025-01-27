Gen Z Girl Ways To Take Care Of Yourself

From matcha to pilates and getting your nails done, we've cracked the code to a better you!

Matcha Club

The caffeine detox makes you a matcha girlie who's conscious of her health and we love that.

Meditate

No bad energy required ~ we meditate and hydrate

Journal. Journal. Journal.

We don't overthink, we jot down our thoughts and move on!

Skincare

Nothing better than listening to music and face masks (maybe some wine) after an every thing shower- peak healthy behaviour.

Pilates Princess

We respect good postures!

Get Your Nails Done

Pure therapy. Getting your nails done is the perfect practice to feeling and looking pretty.

Picket Ball

Love this, some strength and stamina your way!

Candles And Gilmore Girls

The perfect mantra to lift your mood up when feeling blue.