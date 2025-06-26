Get Ready Like Ariana: 7 Style Codes She Wrote

On June 26, we celebrate the original glam girl who made ponytails pop culture. Her fashion playbook continues to inspire a generation of soft glam divas and confident queens.

Ananya Kaushik
Jun 26, 2025, 08:00 AM

High‑Pony Superpower

Not just a hairstyle, but a mood. It lifts your cheekbones, your attitude, and your aura. Ariana taught us that gravity-defying glam begins at the crown.

Cat-Ear Crowned & Cute

In the early 2010s, Ariana gave us a lesson in pop princess playfulness—reintroducing cat ear headbands into the style scene with a wink and a flip.

Gloves Not Just For Opera

Ariana redefined drama with her love for statement gloves—blue, latex, or sheer. No longer just formalwear, gloves became a fashion staple.

Pastel Elegance

For the 'Wicked' era, Ariana embodied pastel refinement. This sculptural Oscar gown channels fairytale elegance—blending method dressing with red-carpet royalty.

Barbiecore

Nobody makes pink look this powerful. Ariana’s candy-toned wardrobe turned pink into a punch—romantic silhouettes with a confident core.

The Ari Equation: Legs For Days

No one does this combo better. Thigh-high boots paired with minis or oversized fits became the Ariana uniform—giving petite power and punch.

Hoodie But Make It Haute

Ariana made oversized feel iconic. The sweatshirt dress—comfy, flirty, and elevated by hair, heels, and attitude became the go-to fit for fans and fashionistas.