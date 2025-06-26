Get Ready Like Ariana: 7 Style Codes She Wrote
On June 26, we celebrate the original glam girl who made ponytails pop culture. Her fashion playbook continues to inspire a generation of soft glam divas and confident queens.
Not just a hairstyle, but a mood. It lifts your cheekbones, your attitude, and your aura. Ariana taught us that gravity-defying glam begins at the crown.
In the early 2010s, Ariana gave us a lesson in pop princess playfulness—reintroducing cat ear headbands into the style scene with a wink and a flip.
Ariana redefined drama with her love for statement gloves—blue, latex, or sheer. No longer just formalwear, gloves became a fashion staple.
For the 'Wicked' era, Ariana embodied pastel refinement. This sculptural Oscar gown channels fairytale elegance—blending method dressing with red-carpet royalty.
Nobody makes pink look this powerful. Ariana’s candy-toned wardrobe turned pink into a punch—romantic silhouettes with a confident core.
No one does this combo better. Thigh-high boots paired with minis or oversized fits became the Ariana uniform—giving petite power and punch.
Ariana made oversized feel iconic. The sweatshirt dress—comfy, flirty, and elevated by hair, heels, and attitude became the go-to fit for fans and fashionistas.