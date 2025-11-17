Getting In The Zone For Travis Scott — Mumbai Concert Prep

Mumbai is getting ready to rage —Scott is set to hit the city on 19 November 2025, brought to us by BookMyShow Live.

Team ELLE
Nov 17, 2025, 05:25 PM
SICKO MODE

It’s the Scott anthem for energy — the beat drops, it switches up, it's chaotic in the best way. A go-to to pump you up.

goosebumps

More atmospheric and dreamy — when you want to feel a little spaced out, like you’re floating before the storm of the live performance.

FE!N (feat. Playboi Carti)

From his newer Utopia era; very hype, youthful, feels like the future Travis that might show up on stage.

I KNOW ?

It’s reflective and moody — good for those quiet moments of anticipation, thinking about what the night means.

Meltdown (feat. Drake)

Epic collaboration, big vibes — as the concert draws near, this song feels like the last big explosion before you enter the arena.

NO BYSTANDERS

This is a pure crowd-mosh kind of song. Deezer lists it as one of his top hype-up tracks.

ZEZE (Kodak Black ft. Travis Scott)

A big feature track; fun, bouncy, and a little different.

