Gharchola Saree: Tradition Meets Celebrity Glam

A perfect mix of heirloom grace and modern day glamour; proof that tradition never goes out of style, it just gets a couture upgrade.

Anshu Sheth
Oct 29, 2025, 02:37 PM
Photo Credit : ( instagram/@deepikapadukone )

But What Is Gharchola?

Rooted in authenticity, it is an age old Gujarati weave that fuses bandhani artistry with shimmering zari grids in auspicious red. More than a bridal drape, its bar bhag and bavan bhag patterns carry centuries of craft, culture, and celebration.

Photo Credit : ( website/mapacademy.io )

Festive & Modern

Go festive in Gharchola with a modern twist in blue, a refreshing spin on its traditional red roots.

Photo Credit : ( website/azafashions.com )

Gujarati Bridal Favorite

Holding deep symbolism in Gujarati weddings; the red hue stands for love and fertility, the golden zari grids mark prosperity, and the bandhani dots represent blessings.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@bandhani_style )

Sonam Kapoor Said More Is More!

Kapoor lights up the festive mood in her mother’s 35 year old Gharchola saree; A timeless heirloom, it’s proof that true style only grows richer with age.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@sonamkapoor )

Nita Ambani’s Note on Heirloom

Draped in a pink Gharchola with a firozi blouse, Mrs Ambani brings a burst of modern freshness to festive dressing where classic craft meets a joyful twist of colour.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@swadesh_online )

Deepika Padukone’s Festive Take

Deepika never misses a moment to celebrate tradition; from these rich bandhani silks to timeless reds and golds, her festive sarees are all about grace with a hint of grandeur.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@deepikapadukone )

Shanaya Kapoor’s Trendy Twist

She adds her own flair to tradition, styling a Rimple and Harpreet Gharchola inspired saree with a fun, modern touch that feels fresh and easy.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@rimpleandharpreet )

How to Style Gharchola?

Take a cue from Sonam Kapoor; she styled her vintage Gharchola with traditional gold jewels, a gajra bun and kohl lined eyes. Centre-parted and soft makeup tied it all together, keeping the look classic yet fresh.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@sonamkapoor )

Modern Festive Twists

The Gharchola gets a fun update; softer blues, pretty pinks, and playful blouse styles. It’s tradition, just a little more relaxed, a little more you.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@rimpleandharpreet )

Get the Festive Look!

Style your preowned/new Gharchola with jewellery stack; and a neatly tied bun wrapped in gajra. Wear your brightest smile — you’re celebration ready!

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@taruntahiliani )