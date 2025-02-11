Girliepops, Your Galentine's Outfits' Guide Has Just Dropped

Forget your Valentine's Day outfit, we all know the real dressing up is for the girlies.

Vishakha Punjabi
Feb 11, 2025, 02:18 PM

Aroka

No better time than Galentine's to have your 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' moment!

Reema Anand

Feathers might be the way to go for this wine night.

Sameer Madan

A baby doll skirt moment is what we deserve.

Qua

Are you a slicked-back, clean-clothes and edgy kinda girl? This is for you.

Ak-Ok

Channel your inner Cinderella in Sabrina Carpenter's font.

Shahin Mannan

On Galentine's, we don't play games with our hearts, we play it with our fits!

Maisolos

A draped burgundy is perfect to set the tone for your night with the girls.

Nouria

Who said beige has to be basic.

Neha Mehra

A pastel embroidered jacket is tall you need for your desi girl Galentine.

thnwhn

The corporate girl Galentine fit!

Nupur Kanoi

Stripes and floral? Yes.