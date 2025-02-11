Girliepops, Your Galentine's Outfits' Guide Has Just Dropped
Forget your Valentine's Day outfit, we all know the real dressing up is for the girlies.
No better time than Galentine's to have your 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' moment!
Feathers might be the way to go for this wine night.
A baby doll skirt moment is what we deserve.
Are you a slicked-back, clean-clothes and edgy kinda girl? This is for you.
Channel your inner Cinderella in Sabrina Carpenter's font.
On Galentine's, we don't play games with our hearts, we play it with our fits!
A draped burgundy is perfect to set the tone for your night with the girls.
Who said beige has to be basic.
A pastel embroidered jacket is tall you need for your desi girl Galentine.
The corporate girl Galentine fit!
Stripes and floral? Yes.
