Glow, Lift & Define Your Face
Nothing shifts a face faster than a GOOD blush. It adds life, structure, and softness in a way nothing else can.
Blush brings warmth back into the face, subtly lifting features and making everything look more awake!
Think either on the apples with a slight pinch on your nose or slightly higher. Correct placement does more than you know.
Go in lightly, and build as you go slowly, restraint is what makes it look expensive.
Always dab, never rub. Use a fluffy brush to diffuse colour gently and keep the finish skin-like.
Place two small dots on the high points of your cheekbones, then blend upward toward the temples for a natural lift.
The same blush can sculpt or flatten a face, it all comes down to where you decide to place it.
Cream blush feels fresh, delivering a more natural flush while powder offers control, choose based on texture, not trends.
Going straight from brush to face without dispersing product first, or overlooking undertones when picking your blush.
When blush is done right, it doesn’t shout—it just pulls the whole look together.