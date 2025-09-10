Goa Adventures: Things You Must Do This Season

From sun-kissed beaches to late-night markets, Goa is a mood you never want to leave. Here’s your guide to making the most of it this season.

Kriti Chugh
Sep 10, 2025, 10:13 AM
Beach Therapy, Goa Style

From the buzzing shores of Baga to the calm stretches of Palolem, every beach feels like a scene out of 'Dear Zindagi,' life lessons optional, good vibes guaranteed.

Thrills On The Waves

Head to Calangute or Baga for parasailing, Candolim for jet skiing, or Dona Paula for windsurfing. Basically, if it floats, flies, or flips, Goa’s got it.

Visit Dudhsagar Waterfall: A Natural Wonder

Take a jeep safari through Mollem National Park or spot it dramatically while riding the train from Madgaon to Castle Rock. Either way, Dudhsagar is pure magic.

So Many Beaches, So Little Time

Anjuna, Vagator, Morjim, Colva… Goa’s coastline is a choose-your-own-adventure. Every beach has its own soundtrack (and cocktail menu).

Explore Goa’s Nightlife: Parties, Clubs, & More!

When the sun dips, Goa flips the switch. Sip sundowners with sea views at Purple Martini or Saz on the Beach, get a fine-dining-meets-party experience at Noah, or dance till sunrise at classics like Club Cubana (Arpora) and HillTop (Vagator).

Things To Do In Goa At Night: A Different Vibe

Shop under fairy lights at the Arpora Saturday Night Market, hunt for treasures at Anjuna Flea Market, or take a midnight beach walk under the stars.

Goa With The Fam

Dolphins at Sinquerim, spice plantations at Ponda, proof that Goa isn’t just for beer and bass drops.

Fort Views & Movie Moments

Climb up Chapora Fort for that 'Dil Chahta Hai' view, wander through Aguada Fort’s lighthouse, or explore Old Goa’s Basilica of Bom Jesus. History never looked so good on Instagram.

Take A Boat Ride In The Backwaters

Backwater boat rides in Divar or Chapora = instant zen. Perfect for when you’re pretending to 'find yourself.'

Hop on a Mandovi River sunset cruise, try a dinner boat with live music, or go luxe with a private yacht from Panjim. Champagne optional (but recommended).

The Goa Formula

Beach. Waterfall. Fort. Party. Repeat. Warning: returning to real life may feel impossible.

