Goa Adventures: Things You Must Do This Season
From sun-kissed beaches to late-night markets, Goa is a mood you never want to leave. Here’s your guide to making the most of it this season.
From the buzzing shores of Baga to the calm stretches of Palolem, every beach feels like a scene out of 'Dear Zindagi,' life lessons optional, good vibes guaranteed.
Head to Calangute or Baga for parasailing, Candolim for jet skiing, or Dona Paula for windsurfing. Basically, if it floats, flies, or flips, Goa’s got it.
Take a jeep safari through Mollem National Park or spot it dramatically while riding the train from Madgaon to Castle Rock. Either way, Dudhsagar is pure magic.
Anjuna, Vagator, Morjim, Colva… Goa’s coastline is a choose-your-own-adventure. Every beach has its own soundtrack (and cocktail menu).
When the sun dips, Goa flips the switch. Sip sundowners with sea views at Purple Martini or Saz on the Beach, get a fine-dining-meets-party experience at Noah, or dance till sunrise at classics like Club Cubana (Arpora) and HillTop (Vagator).
Shop under fairy lights at the Arpora Saturday Night Market, hunt for treasures at Anjuna Flea Market, or take a midnight beach walk under the stars.
Dolphins at Sinquerim, spice plantations at Ponda, proof that Goa isn’t just for beer and bass drops.
Climb up Chapora Fort for that 'Dil Chahta Hai' view, wander through Aguada Fort’s lighthouse, or explore Old Goa’s Basilica of Bom Jesus. History never looked so good on Instagram.
Backwater boat rides in Divar or Chapora = instant zen. Perfect for when you’re pretending to 'find yourself.'
Hop on a Mandovi River sunset cruise, try a dinner boat with live music, or go luxe with a private yacht from Panjim. Champagne optional (but recommended).
Beach. Waterfall. Fort. Party. Repeat. Warning: returning to real life may feel impossible.