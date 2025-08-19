If You Enjoyed One Piece, These Netflix Anime Series Will Keep You Hooked

Dive into these Netflix anime packed with epic battles, heartfelt friendships, and adventurous worlds that promise the same thrill, magic, and larger-than-life heroes.

'Naruto' – Ninja Action, Powerful Bonds

The ultimate underdog story of a loud, ramen-loving ninja who turns his mischief into legendary hero vibes

'Demon Slayer' – Epic Battles and Beautiful Animation

A visually stunning anime that blends heart-pounding sword fights with heartfelt sibling bonds, making it a global pop-culture phenomenon.

'Hunter x Hunter' - A Dangerous Adventure Awaits

A rollercoaster of friendship, and crazy battles as a bright-eyed kid dives headfirst into the unpredictable world of Hunters

'My Hero Academia' - Heroes, Villains, and Epic Showdowns

High-energy ride where quirky teens train to be superheroes, mixing epic battles with plenty of heart and humour.

'Jujutsu Kaisen' – Dark Fantasy and Powerful Fights

A stylish supernatural showdown where curses, chaos, and killer fight scenes meet one super-relatable hero.

'The Seven Deadly Sins' – A Fantasy Epic

Just the right dose of chaos and charm.

'The Rising Of The Shield Hero' – A Hero's Struggle

A gripping anime that redefines heroism with its emotional depth, and epic fantasy world-building

'Vinland Saga' – Grounded Action and Historical Drama

A blend of Viking battles, raw emotions, and a gripping tale of revenge and redemption.

'Hell's Paradise' – Dark Fantasy with Unbelievable Powers

A hauntingly beautiful clash of assassins, curses, and survival games