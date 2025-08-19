If You Enjoyed One Piece, These Netflix Anime Series Will Keep You Hooked
Dive into these Netflix anime packed with epic battles, heartfelt friendships, and adventurous worlds that promise the same thrill, magic, and larger-than-life heroes.
The ultimate underdog story of a loud, ramen-loving ninja who turns his mischief into legendary hero vibes
A visually stunning anime that blends heart-pounding sword fights with heartfelt sibling bonds, making it a global pop-culture phenomenon.
A rollercoaster of friendship, and crazy battles as a bright-eyed kid dives headfirst into the unpredictable world of Hunters
High-energy ride where quirky teens train to be superheroes, mixing epic battles with plenty of heart and humour.
A stylish supernatural showdown where curses, chaos, and killer fight scenes meet one super-relatable hero.
Just the right dose of chaos and charm.
A gripping anime that redefines heroism with its emotional depth, and epic fantasy world-building
A blend of Viking battles, raw emotions, and a gripping tale of revenge and redemption.
A hauntingly beautiful clash of assassins, curses, and survival games