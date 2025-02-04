Grammy Awards 2025: How Jewellery Won The Night

It may have been a night for music, but the baubles and precious stones really stole the show.

Sarah Khatib
Feb 04, 2025, 01:22 PM

Taylor Swift

Mother was mothering in red (TV). We love the big T with the little T.

Lady Gaga

Gaga's look sure gave gothic princess vibes and that green necklace was stunning.

Cynthia Erivo

From the earrings to the rings and nails, every bejewelled piece just keeps on giving.

Alicia Keys

Gilded and gorgeous, who would have thought of matching corsets with earrings!

Sabrina Carpenter

Cinderella got a Gen Z upgrade with this backless moment and that gorgeous diamond necklace.

Troye Sivan

You can never go wrong with a little scarf and diamond brooch to pin everything in place.

Janelle Monáe

A blue and gold slay, we just love a matching set of jewellery that pulls every look together.