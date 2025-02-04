Grammy Awards 2025: How Jewellery Won The Night
It may have been a night for music, but the baubles and precious stones really stole the show.
Mother was mothering in red (TV). We love the big T with the little T.
Gaga's look sure gave gothic princess vibes and that green necklace was stunning.
From the earrings to the rings and nails, every bejewelled piece just keeps on giving.
Gilded and gorgeous, who would have thought of matching corsets with earrings!
Cinderella got a Gen Z upgrade with this backless moment and that gorgeous diamond necklace.
You can never go wrong with a little scarf and diamond brooch to pin everything in place.
A blue and gold slay, we just love a matching set of jewellery that pulls every look together.
