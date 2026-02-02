Grammy Awards 2026: Music's Biggest Night Unfolds

From record-breaking wins to genre-defying moments, the 2026 Grammys celebrated the artists shaping music’s present, and its future.

Team ELLE
Feb 02, 2026, 12:51 PM

Bad Bunny's "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" Wins Album Of The Year

Bad Bunny made history as his "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" took home Album of the Year—the first fully Spanish-language record to ever claim the ceremony’s top honour

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "Luther" Claims Record Of the Year

Lauded for its layered production, sharp lyricism and emotional restraint, the song stood out for marrying Kendrick’s incisive storytelling with SZA’s hauntingly fluid vocals.

Leon Thomas Crowned Best New Artist Winner

The win signals his arrival as a serious force in music—one driven by craft, authenticity and a clear artistic vision rather than hype alone.

Cirkut & Amy Allen Win Producer And Songwriter Awards

Cirkut’s chart-defining production and Allen’s sharp songwriting have powered some of the year’s most memorable tracks, making their wins a recognition of consistency and range.

Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra" Earns Song Of The Year

The track stood out for its bold production, instantly quotable hooks and Gaga’s ability to turn high drama into chart-ready magic.

Turnstile, The Cure & Leon Thomas Dominate Genre Categories

Each win celebrated not just sonic excellence but the artists’ ability to define—and redefine—their respective genres.

Tyla & FKA twigs Represent Global Music's Rising Power

From Tyla’s genre-blending pop to FKA twigs’ avant-garde sound, their recognition underscored how the Grammys are embracing voices that transcend borders and redefine the future of global pop.