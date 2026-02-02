Grammy Awards 2026: Music's Biggest Night Unfolds
From record-breaking wins to genre-defying moments, the 2026 Grammys celebrated the artists shaping music’s present, and its future.
From record-breaking wins to genre-defying moments, the 2026 Grammys celebrated the artists shaping music’s present, and its future.
Bad Bunny made history as his "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" took home Album of the Year—the first fully Spanish-language record to ever claim the ceremony’s top honour
Lauded for its layered production, sharp lyricism and emotional restraint, the song stood out for marrying Kendrick’s incisive storytelling with SZA’s hauntingly fluid vocals.
The win signals his arrival as a serious force in music—one driven by craft, authenticity and a clear artistic vision rather than hype alone.
Cirkut’s chart-defining production and Allen’s sharp songwriting have powered some of the year’s most memorable tracks, making their wins a recognition of consistency and range.
The track stood out for its bold production, instantly quotable hooks and Gaga’s ability to turn high drama into chart-ready magic.
Each win celebrated not just sonic excellence but the artists’ ability to define—and redefine—their respective genres.
From Tyla’s genre-blending pop to FKA twigs’ avant-garde sound, their recognition underscored how the Grammys are embracing voices that transcend borders and redefine the future of global pop.