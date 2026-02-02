Maximalism Didn’t Get An Invite: Grammys 2026 Beauty Report
Maximalism was the biggest in 2026; I'm not sure if it was the same for this year's Grammys. From bedhead hair to slick backs, here's what went down in beauty at the Grammys.
Our viral Lush Life singer, who literally started a makeup trend, was spotted with bedhead hair and waves that looked as whimsical as her stage looks. I kind of expected a more extra look; she still served.
In an era where men are opting for chiselled looks, Yungblud came with a smoky kohl eye look, and the inner beauty gorlie is screaming. This is what I call 'aura farming', and this man nailed it.
Hippie core is slightly making a comeback, and Chappell Roan slayed them. She looks like this mystical creature who just came out of the woods from an ethereal film set.
Rosé stepped in with the IT girl hairstyle of the season but added a messy look to it. Her makeup felt too clean, girl, but her hair screamed 'messy, chaotic and too much fun'. Bob, but make it Serena van der Woodsen's personality.
The official 'mob wife' hairstyle of the 90s was spotted once again on this baddie. Like the others, PinkPantheress kept the makeup minimal, but the volume of her bun became the talk of the Grammys.
The internet's favourite clean girl and brand owner was spotted wearing a slicked-back bun, neutral brown lips and making sure her face card was the one doing all the talking.
The infamous 2000s concealer lips have entered the chat, apparently, and our 2000s pop icon lady Gaga
Karol G played it safe with classic ‘I-woke-up-like-this’ waves. The bedhead texture was a moment, but the makeup stayed almost too minimal—ironically working in her favour, letting the look feel effortless and perfectly in sync with the outfit
The espresso girl showed up in her signature fairytale-coded glam, complete with fierce, sparkly white inner corners. She knows she's a certified soft girl baddie.