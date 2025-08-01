Group Chat-Approved Activities For Your Clique This Girlfriends Day
More than just beauty recs, these are bonding rituals for the women who keep your cup full. Swipe away!
Your girls deserve to indulge in a Sephora shopping spree. It's grocery shopping for us, quite literally!
Yes! Get each other a bouquet filled with lippies. Be creative and throw in a few favourite chocolates, too.
If she loves both flowers and candles, invest in a candle bouquet. She may forget that you got her flowers, but she sure won't forget this gesture.
Book a soothing and relaxing spa for your girl gang to release all the stress that your 9 to 5s have been giving you! There's nothing better.
Indulge in a fun pottery session together and learn something new!
We've all seen it in our favourite movies, and now is the time to recreate it. Go all out with your favourite snacks.
Your girl loves nothing more than her 8-hour beauty sleep. Get her a set for the comfiest sleep; you know she's been eyeing that one for a while now.
If your girls grew up watching Disney, now might be the best time to create your own Prince Charming moment with each other.
If she is a music maniac, you can never go wrong with a vintage vinyl record. Head to Pagal Records Co. in Hauz Khas and spend some typical '90s style quality time.
If your girls are Lara Jean Covey coded, make them a memory box filled with old letters, Polaroids, roses, bills, and photobooth pictures.
Every chronically online girl who scrolls Pinterest all day long owns a digicam or desperately wants one!