The Guava Girl Vibe: It's Sweet, Sunlit And Cute!
Athiya Shetty's in her Guava Goddess Glow and we're diving into the trend
Tropical skin, radiant face, soft dewy blush, and sunset-ready glow- guava girl perfection.
Sip into your soft girl era. Hailey vibes with iced guava tea and clean girl energy.
Here's your beauty power: EADEM's Chouchou Exfoliating + Softening Peptide Lip Balm in Guava Fresca. Melts onto lips for that juicy, radiant look.
Ellis Brooklyn’s Guava Granita is the sweet, flirty scent every beach bag needs.
Flower tucked, skin glowing, spirit calm and a guava on the go! This is what island serenity looks like.
White tank, sunset pants, and that just-sliced glow. Minimalist resort wear, served fresh.
Dua in full guava energy—sun-ripened crochet, beach-slicked hair, and that effortless glow that feels like a coastal breeze. It’s soft, sultry, and made for golden hour.