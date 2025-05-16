Gucci Cruise 2026 Is All About The Return Of Rock & Roll
As the birthplace of Gucci and home to its enduring artisanal and commercial legacy, Florence served as a meaningful setting for the latest collection.
Gucci's Cruise 2025 show at the Tate Modern channelled a rebellious rock and roll spirit through every detail. Oversized leather jackets and distressed denim nodded to the anarchic edge of 1970s rock icons.
Models walked with an effortless cool, evoking the swagger of legends like Debbie Harry or Mick Jagger.
The use of dark, moody tones echoed the aesthetic of underground rock clubs and gritty stages.
The linking motif of the GG Monogram moves through the collection, while the graphic single G is reinvented, stamping its mark on belt buckles, inlays, and the heels of shoes.
Gucci's reinterpretation of classic rock staples gave them a couture-level polish without losing their rawness.
Sharp tailoring clashed with fluid fabrics, mirroring the contradiction at the heart of rock and roll style.
The entire presentation served as a love letter to rock’s enduring influence on fashion, rebellion, and identity.