Hailey Bieber Loves Her Nails! Here's Why.
The model and Rhode founder goes from chrome to glazed donut, French tip and minimal. Take a few style lessons from her.
The model and Rhode founder goes from chrome to glazed donut, French tip and minimal. Take a few style lessons from her.
Her signature look
Going bright for the summer
Those inky-blacks are dramatic
Hailey went in for a neutral enamel here
Cherry red rules
Rocking this pattern like a pro
Neon for the talking
"Cherry Blossoms everywhere 🌸✨" she posted with this one
Monotone always slays
{{ primary_category.name }}