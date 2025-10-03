Hailey Bieber’s Skincare Secrets REVEALED
Curious about the step-by-step routine behind Hailey Bieber’s flawless glow? You’re in luck—here’s all the beauty tea, served fresh!
We’re all chasing that coveted dewy glow, and the Peptide Glazing Fluid delivers it effortlessly. It's also why Hailey's skin looks photo-ready — anytime, anywhere.
Hailey takes her glow up a notch by layering the Peptide Glazing Fluid over her makeup. After all, why choose between raidance and coverage?
Hailey swears by Hermès Cuticle Oil as the ultimate indulgence for her nails. And honestly, one look at her flawless tips makes it easy to see why!
The Chanel Blush is Hailey's secret to that naturally glowing complexion. Think soft, buildable, and utterly chic!
The secret to Hailey-worthy eyes? A few drops of the Lancôme Génifique Under-Eye Serum for instant hydration!
Opt for the RMS Nude Liner for a barely-there definition and pair it with the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment for hydrated, kissable lips.
Weleda Skin Food, all the way! This cult-favorite cream has been a beauty staple for models and insiders for decades. If you ask us, that’s endorsement enough.
ICYMI, Hailey’s here to remind you: a barrier restore cream is your secret weapon for resilient, radiant skin. Don't forget to add it to both your AM and PM routine!
The key to a flawless skincare ritual? Don’t stick to one formula. Mix, layer, and adapt your products to suit your skin’s needs.
Always remember: your routine, your rules. Savour the textures, scents, and rituals—because self-care should feel like a treat.