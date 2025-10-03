Hailey Bieber’s Skincare Secrets REVEALED

Curious about the step-by-step routine behind Hailey Bieber’s flawless glow? You’re in luck—here’s all the beauty tea, served fresh!

Team ELLE
Oct 03, 2025, 01:27 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Secret #1: Hydration Above All

We’re all chasing that coveted dewy glow, and the Peptide Glazing Fluid delivers it effortlessly. It's also why Hailey's skin looks photo-ready — anytime, anywhere.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @rhode )

Secret #2: The Glazed Finish

Hailey takes her glow up a notch by layering the Peptide Glazing Fluid over her makeup. After all, why choose between raidance and coverage?

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Secret #3: Touch of French Luxury

Hailey swears by Hermès Cuticle Oil as the ultimate indulgence for her nails. And honestly, one look at her flawless tips makes it easy to see why!

Photo Credit : ( Insatgram: @haileybieber )

Secret #4: Less is More with Blush

The Chanel Blush is Hailey's secret to that naturally glowing complexion. Think soft, buildable, and utterly chic!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Secret #5: All-Day Fresh Eyes

The secret to Hailey-worthy eyes? A few drops of the Lancôme Génifique Under-Eye Serum for instant hydration!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Secret #6: The Perfect Lip Combo

Opt for the RMS Nude Liner for a barely-there definition and pair it with the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment for hydrated, kissable lips.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @hailyebieber )

Secret #7: Skin Food Fix

Weleda Skin Food, all the way! This cult-favorite cream has been a beauty staple for models and insiders for decades. If you ask us, that’s endorsement enough.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Secret #8: Barrier Restore Ritual

ICYMI, Hailey’s here to remind you: a barrier restore cream is your secret weapon for resilient, radiant skin. Don't forget to add it to both your AM and PM routine!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Secret #9: Mixing, Layering, Adapting

The key to a flawless skincare ritual? Don’t stick to one formula. Mix, layer, and adapt your products to suit your skin’s needs.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Secret #10: Have Fun With It!

Always remember: your routine, your rules. Savour the textures, scents, and rituals—because self-care should feel like a treat.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )