Hailey Bieber's Unmatched Taste In Style Warrants Your Attention!
Supermodel, founder of Rhode Skin and fashion 'IT' girl Hailey Bieber is easily, one of the most stylish women in the biz. Swipe to know why.
Supermodel, founder of Rhode Skin and fashion 'IT' girl Hailey Bieber is easily, one of the most stylish women in the biz. Swipe to know why.
YSL and Mrs. Bieber? A match made in heaven.
Her honey-blonde highlights merged incredibly with this sparkly party number. What's not to like?
Mugler, you'll always be famous. Hailey was spotted attending a party in LA wearing Thierry's cherished creations recently.
Power moves only. The model turned entrepreneur is known to frequent structural silhouettes - her sartorial persona speaks volumes about her ambition and drive.
Hailey donned an archival Gucci dress, in what one would call the most gorgeous shade of blue. I call dibs (if I could).
Watches? On a dress? TRès bien. This Marine Serre dress worn by Hailey made headlines, and for all the right reasons.
She clearly loves the colour, you can tell. Dressed in an office siren-'esque brown coord set, she took this trending colour to newer heights by lending a cool girl stamp to it.
{{ primary_category.name }}