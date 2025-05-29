Hailey Bieber's Unmatched Taste In Style Warrants Your Attention!

Supermodel, founder of Rhode Skin and fashion 'IT' girl Hailey Bieber is easily, one of the most stylish women in the biz. Swipe to know why.

Ipsita Kaul
May 29, 2025, 01:06 PM

Suit Up

YSL and Mrs. Bieber? A match made in heaven.

Cutouts For The Win

Her honey-blonde highlights merged incredibly with this sparkly party number. What's not to like?

Vintage Brigade

Mugler, you'll always be famous. Hailey was spotted attending a party in LA wearing Thierry's cherished creations recently.

Black Rennaisance

Power moves only. The model turned entrepreneur is known to frequent structural silhouettes - her sartorial persona speaks volumes about her ambition and drive.

The Gucci Way

Hailey donned an archival Gucci dress, in what one would call the most gorgeous shade of blue. I call dibs (if I could).

What's The Time?

Watches? On a dress? TRès bien. This Marine Serre dress worn by Hailey made headlines, and for all the right reasons.

Mocha Messiah

She clearly loves the colour, you can tell. Dressed in an office siren-'esque brown coord set, she took this trending colour to newer heights by lending a cool girl stamp to it.