Your Seven Day Hair Care Routine: Perfect Hair In A Week!
Tired of dull or frizzy hair? Swipe through for a simple routine that will make your hair look healthier and feel softer in just one week—no complicated steps or long appointments needed.
Perfect hair doesn’t have to take hours. A few consistent steps each day will build a foundation for stronger, shinier locks.
Use a sulphate-free shampoo to cleanse without stripping natural oils. Always massage your scalp in gentle circles to boost circulation and scalp health.
Conditioner adds essential moisture and helps detangle knots. Leave it on for a couple of minutes, focusing on the ends, for noticeably softer strands.
Daily scalp massages encourage growth by increasing blood flow. Use finger pads, not nails, and focus on relaxing circular motions.
A lightweight leave-in conditioner or serum protects hair against dryness. It adds softness, shine, and makes styling easier.
Skip rough towel drying, blot with a microfiber cloth, or air dry instead. Hair is most fragile when wet, so treat it gently to prevent damage.
Drink plenty of water and use hydrating products to keep both your hair and scalp balanced. Well-hydrated hair is less likely to break and feels much softer.
Stick with this routine every day and watch your hair change—more strength, shine and health, all without the fuss.