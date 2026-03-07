Hair Fall 101: What Causes It And How To Deal With It
You notice it in the shower first. Then on your pillow. Then suddenly it feels like it’s everywhere. Hair loss is about what’s happening beneath the surface, and it's time you look deeper.
Very hot water can strip the scalp of its natural oils and irritate the surface barrier. Over time, that dryness weakens strands at the root causing increased hair fall.
Scalp training must be trending online, but what matters on ground is climate. Indian heat and pollution congests the scalp, making it less than ideal for growth.
Your hair cycle is deeply responsive to hormonal shifts, and thus conditions like PCOS and thyroid imbalance often show up first through unexpected shedding.
Low iron is one of the most common reasons women experience persistent shedding as hair follicles are highly sensitive to iron levels.
Hair follicles are metabolically active, which means they rely on steady micronutrient support. When these levels dip, strands can become weaker before actual thinning becomes visible.
Dietary gaps, especially in vegetarian diets, can sometimes impact B12 levels. When the body is low on it, hair growth is often one of the first visible changes.
Your hair needs essential fatty acids to maintain scalp hydration and strand flexibility. Without them, it can turn dull and fragile.
Chronic stress can push hair prematurely into its shedding phase. While the loss usually isn’t permanent, it’s important to address the underlying trigger because hair will only stabilise once the body does.
Hair responds to what’s happening inside you. The smartest next step is clarity, not another impulse purchase.