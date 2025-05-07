Hair Oils For Healthier, Shinier Hair

Get ready for smoother, well-groomed hair with these game-changing oils. They'll leave you with a glossy, frizz-free finish.

Chanel Sequeira
May 07, 2025, 10:45 AM

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Anti-Frizz Hair Oil

Wake up to frizz free shiny hair with this nourishing overnight oil powered by Brazilian ingredients. Just sleep, rinse and slay

KIEHL'S Smoothing Oil-Infused Leave-in Concentrate

This lightweight oil is your shortcut to smooth shiny hair with zero heaviness, just soft strands and a warm woodsy vibe all day long

OUAI Hair Oil

A frizz fighter that adds shine, heat protection and a dreamy French garden scent

Forest Essentials Organic Cold Pressed Virgin Almond Oil

A nourishing cold pressed almond oil that softens skin, boosts glow and works wonders on hair too

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Frizz Reduction & Heat Protection Hair Oil

This reparative styling oil enhances shine, repairs damage, protects from heat, and leaves your hair silky smooth

Kiehl's Magic Elixir

This nourishing elixir smooths, softens, and conditions hair while promoting a healthy scalp for all hair types

Schwarzkopf Professional Oil Ultime Rose Finishing Oil

Blends rosa canina and damascena oils to nourish, smooth, and add shine to stressed hair without weighing it down