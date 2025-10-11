Hair Serum vs Hair Oil: Which One Is Right For Your Hair?
Swipe through to discover the unique benefits, uses, and application tips for both formulas, so you can finally find your perfect hair partner.
Hair serum is a lightweight, silicone-based product designed for styling, adding shine, and taming frizz on the hair’s surface.
Hair oil is a nourishing treatment that penetrates deep into the hair shaft and scalp, moisturising from within.
Serums are usually clear or slightly cloudy, feeling slippery and feather-light on your hands. Oils are richer and thicker, giving a heavier texture when applied and often leaving a noticeable sheen.
Serums are ideal for styling, detangling, and making your hair look sleek, especially useful for hair prone to flyaways or humidity-induced frizz.
Regular oiling supports scalp health, encourages growth, and keeps your hair resilient, glossy, and soft.
Apply hair serum on clean, towel-dried hair, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends. A few drops worked through help detangle, protect from heat, and leave your hair shiny all day—no rinsing needed.
Massage a suitable hair oil into your scalp and through your strands as a pre-wash treatment. Leave it on for a few hours or overnight to let it work deeply, then shampoo thoroughly to remove any residue.
Serum and oil aren’t mutually exclusive: use a nourishing hair oil as a weekly treatment for health, and serum for daily style and gloss.