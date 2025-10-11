Hair Serum vs Hair Oil: Which One Is Right For Your Hair?

Swipe through to discover the unique benefits, uses, and application tips for both formulas, so you can finally find your perfect hair partner.

Mannat Gangoo
Oct 11, 2025, 03:30 PM
What Is Hair Serum?

Hair serum is a lightweight, silicone-based product designed for styling, adding shine, and taming frizz on the hair’s surface.

What Is Hair Oil?

Hair oil is a nourishing treatment that penetrates deep into the hair shaft and scalp, moisturising from within.

Texture Differences

Serums are usually clear or slightly cloudy, feeling slippery and feather-light on your hands. Oils are richer and thicker, giving a heavier texture when applied and often leaving a noticeable sheen.

Benefits Of Hair Serum

Serums are ideal for styling, detangling, and making your hair look sleek, especially useful for hair prone to flyaways or humidity-induced frizz.

Benefits Of Hair Oil

Regular oiling supports scalp health, encourages growth, and keeps your hair resilient, glossy, and soft.

How To Use Hair Serum

Apply hair serum on clean, towel-dried hair, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends. A few drops worked through help detangle, protect from heat, and leave your hair shiny all day—no rinsing needed.

How To Use Hair Oil

Massage a suitable hair oil into your scalp and through your strands as a pre-wash treatment. Leave it on for a few hours or overnight to let it work deeply, then shampoo thoroughly to remove any residue.

Final Tip

Serum and oil aren’t mutually exclusive: use a nourishing hair oil as a weekly treatment for health, and serum for daily style and gloss.

