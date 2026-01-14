The Halo Lip Makeup Trend Everyone’s Obsessed With

Popularised by Katie Jane Hughes, this beauty trend is officially that girl of trending makeup looks right now.

Reva Godbole
Jan 14, 2026, 10:28 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @katiejanehughes )

What Are Halo Lips?

This lip trend is all about a soft, diffused, plush look - we're focused on blurred edges that look fuller.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ninapark )

How The Halo Lip Effect Works

By focusing pigment at the centre, halo lips create a naturally pouty, voluminising effect.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ninapark )

Easy Halo Lip Makeup Hack

Contour lips subtly, blend outward, then press lipstick into the centre & tap gently to create that seamless gradient finish.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ninapark )

Best Lipstick Shades For Halo Lips

Cool-toned peachy pinks, muted berries, and soft nude lipstick shades enhance the halo effect beautifully.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Tools You Need For Halo Lips

A matte lipstick or cream bronzer and a small blending brush. We find that minimal tools deliver maximum impact.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Day Vs Night Halo Lip Looks

Keep it soft and blurred for day, then deepen the centre pigment at night for added drama!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ninapark )

Common Halo Lip Mistakes To Avoid

Skip harsh lip lining, over-lining, and gloss, the halo lip thrives on softness, diffusion, and matte textures.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @lalalalisa_m )

Makeup Looks That Pair Best With Halo Lips

Go for natural, lived-in makeup, with softly flushed cheeks, minimal eye look & a matte base.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @makeupariel )

Try The Halo Lip Trend Now

One of the latest makeup trends worth trying!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ninapark )