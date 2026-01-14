The Halo Lip Makeup Trend Everyone’s Obsessed With
Popularised by Katie Jane Hughes, this beauty trend is officially that girl of trending makeup looks right now.
This lip trend is all about a soft, diffused, plush look - we're focused on blurred edges that look fuller.
By focusing pigment at the centre, halo lips create a naturally pouty, voluminising effect.
Contour lips subtly, blend outward, then press lipstick into the centre & tap gently to create that seamless gradient finish.
Cool-toned peachy pinks, muted berries, and soft nude lipstick shades enhance the halo effect beautifully.
A matte lipstick or cream bronzer and a small blending brush. We find that minimal tools deliver maximum impact.
Keep it soft and blurred for day, then deepen the centre pigment at night for added drama!
Skip harsh lip lining, over-lining, and gloss, the halo lip thrives on softness, diffusion, and matte textures.
Go for natural, lived-in makeup, with softly flushed cheeks, minimal eye look & a matte base.
One of the latest makeup trends worth trying!