From Baroda To Big Leagues: Hardik Pandya’s Style Playbook

You best believe his fashion game has grown with him. Here’s a full breakdown of his style evolution.

Rasikka Deorey
Dec 02, 2025, 11:18 PM
Baroda Boy Beginnings

Hardik’s journey began in Vadodara, where he and Krunal trained at Kiran More’s academy, turning financial struggle into trademark grit.

IPL Debut Flash

His breakout came weeks later after his debut against CSK, smashing three sixes, delivering a stunning win, and announcing himself on the big stage.

Hair And He Cares?

Known for switching up creative cuts, Pandya owns every season’s look.

Swagger

His style has been iconic, quirky, bold, and defined by fearless choices in clothes, accessories, and grooming.

Chic Comeback

After significant injury layoffs, Pandya has often been noted for making a strong return not only on the field but also in his off-field appearance, particularly his airport and casual wear.

Celebrity Casual Outfits King

He blends high-end fashion with streetwear essentials, often using luxe accessories and statement pieces to elevate his casual looks.

Ethnic Sherwani Flex

In Indian wear, he strikes the perfect balance of glam, statement, and just enough experimentation to make him look incredible.

Platinum Blonde Boss

His latest hair color is platinum blonde, sharp, edgy, and very on-brand.

Captain Couture Era

The cricketer stuns in this Rohit Bal piece, pairing it with just the right accessory.

Evolve Like Hardik: Bold Hairstyles + Tattoos = Unstoppable Swag

He’s pure swag on the field, and his style off it only doubles the cool factor.

