Harry Styles, The Fashion Icon

Who doesn't love Harry Styles? The international singer has always made waves in the world of fashion by challenging the norm and pushing the palette.

Cropped Jacket Era

The singing sensation's best accessory for an otherwise plain black wide-legged trouser is a cropped sequins jacket.

50 Shades Of Green

From the bag to the fun accents of the blazer, this look will always be evergreen.

A Barbie World

This Ken is embracing pink and killing it.

Clueless Chic

The feather boa King himself embraced his inner Cher Horowitz with this colourful ensemble.

Coastal Grandma Core

From the ascot to the pin-stripe and the oversized sunglasses, this look just keeps on serving.

Jumpsuit Champion

This is not your average jumpsuit, it's a shiny, multi-coloured, checkered jumpsuit and we are here for it.

A Stunning Black Suit

There is nothing wrong with pain suit, as long as you add a little bit of spice.