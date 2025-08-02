Hats/Caps You Had To Have Growing Up In The 2000s

If you were a kid or teen in the 2000s, chances are you rocked at least one of these iconic hats or caps and as you should.

Ridhima Shetty
Aug 02, 2025, 10:09 AM

Baseball Cap

Classic, worn everywhere. Usually branded (Nike, Adidas, Puma) or sports teams.

Trucker Hat

Mesh back, curved front. Von Dutch made it trendy, but copies were everywhere.

Bucket Hat

Worn by skaters, hip-hop fans, and on the beach. Came in denim, camo, or crazy prints.

Beanie

Tight-knit or slouchy, especially popular in colder countries or with skater/punk styles.

Flat Cap / Newsboy Cap

Worn by kids trying to look a bit more "cool" or "vintage."

Snapback Cap

Flat brim, adjustable back. Big in streetwear culture by the late 2000s.

Visor Cap

Sporty types wore these, especially in sunny places. Think tennis, golf or a day at the pool.