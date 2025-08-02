Hats/Caps You Had To Have Growing Up In The 2000s
If you were a kid or teen in the 2000s, chances are you rocked at least one of these iconic hats or caps and as you should.
Classic, worn everywhere. Usually branded (Nike, Adidas, Puma) or sports teams.
Mesh back, curved front. Von Dutch made it trendy, but copies were everywhere.
Worn by skaters, hip-hop fans, and on the beach. Came in denim, camo, or crazy prints.
Tight-knit or slouchy, especially popular in colder countries or with skater/punk styles.
Worn by kids trying to look a bit more "cool" or "vintage."
Flat brim, adjustable back. Big in streetwear culture by the late 2000s.
Sporty types wore these, especially in sunny places. Think tennis, golf or a day at the pool.