Here's a Free Colour Analysis Based On Your Skin Tone

It’s not about what colour suits you—it’s about what complements your colour palette. Check out what that means...

Ridhima Shetty
Jul 12, 2025, 11:38 AM

Porcelain / Very Fair with Cool Undertones

Undertone: Pink or cool neutral. Best Colors: Icy blue, lavender, silver, baby pink, emerald green.

Fair with Warm Undertones

Undertone: Peachy or golden. Best Colors: Coral, camel, rust, warm turquoise, marigold.

Light-Medium Neutral

Undertone: Balanced warm/cool. Best Colors: Teal, rose pink, wine, periwinkle, soft gold.

Wheatish with Olive Undertones

Undertone: Olive or greenish. Best Colors: Burnt orange, mustard, forest green, cinnamon, brick red.

Honey-Tan with Golden Undertones

Undertone: Warm yellow/golden. Best Colors: Cobalt blue, emerald, coral, gold, terracotta.

Dusky with Red-Warm Undertones

Undertone: Warm red/brown. Best Colors: Burgundy, copper, jade, turmeric yellow, aubergine.

Deep Brown with Cool-Warm Flex

Undertone: Deep neutral or cool. Best Colors: Royal purple, fuchsia, burnt sienna, orange-red, metallics.