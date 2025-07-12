Here's a Free Colour Analysis Based On Your Skin Tone
It’s not about what colour suits you—it’s about what complements your colour palette. Check out what that means...
Undertone: Pink or cool neutral. Best Colors: Icy blue, lavender, silver, baby pink, emerald green.
Undertone: Peachy or golden. Best Colors: Coral, camel, rust, warm turquoise, marigold.
Undertone: Balanced warm/cool. Best Colors: Teal, rose pink, wine, periwinkle, soft gold.
Undertone: Olive or greenish. Best Colors: Burnt orange, mustard, forest green, cinnamon, brick red.
Undertone: Warm yellow/golden. Best Colors: Cobalt blue, emerald, coral, gold, terracotta.
Undertone: Warm red/brown. Best Colors: Burgundy, copper, jade, turmeric yellow, aubergine.
Undertone: Deep neutral or cool. Best Colors: Royal purple, fuchsia, burnt sienna, orange-red, metallics.