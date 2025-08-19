Here's A Guide To Help You Choose The Perfect Bag For Your Wardrobe
From zippers to linings, leather to pockets— this is your ultimate checklist for finding the perfect 'It' bag.
From zippers to linings, leather to pockets— this is your ultimate checklist for finding the perfect 'It' bag.
First things first, ask yourself why you need this bag? What are you going to keep in it?
Where are you going to take this bag? Office, shoots, or college?
A small bag (5.5" or less) is ideal for a party, while a medium to large bag is ideal to carry to work. It's time we realise those 'microbags' aren't the 'it' bags.
Does a specific weave interest you? Or do you like the no-brainer classy leather finish? Some more material options include cotton, canvas, denim, and corduroy.
We love an organised bag that can hold more than lip glosses and lipsticks. A laptop, a cute diary, a bottle (stay hydrated), meds, a charger and AirPods. Make it the everything bag!
Tote bags, shoulder bags, cross-body bags, satchels, and the list goes on. So, research what best suits your lifestyle.
Do you have a minimal wardrobe? Or a bright colourful one? Take a risk and opt for a vibrant bag if you have a minimal one to add some fun and colour.
You might find it overstimulating to manage the bag on your shoulder constantly. Why not go for one that has a sling option too?
Make your bag versatile! Unless you have too many and are looking to have fun for specific occasions, like parties.
Love your iced coffee/match too much? Glass bags might be your thing. Jokes apart, don't only prioritise looks!
Click those mirror selfies and analyse how good of a duo you and your potential bag can be.
Last but not least, find a middle ground. After all, fashion and function both start with an F. Photo Credit: Instagram/@coach