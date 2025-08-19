Here's A Guide To Help You Choose The Perfect Bag For Your Wardrobe

From zippers to linings, leather to pockets— this is your ultimate checklist for finding the perfect 'It' bag.

Bhuvee Jivangikar
Aug 19, 2025, 02:55 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@coach )

Know Your Purpose

First things first, ask yourself why you need this bag? What are you going to keep in it?

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@jaquemus )

Start With Your Lifestyle

Where are you going to take this bag? Office, shoots, or college?

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@dailyobjects_official )

Pick The Right Size

A small bag (5.5" or less) is ideal for a party, while a medium to large bag is ideal to carry to work. It's time we realise those 'microbags' aren't the 'it' bags.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@seandavidson )

Consider Material & Quality

Does a specific weave interest you? Or do you like the no-brainer classy leather finish? Some more material options include cotton, canvas, denim, and corduroy.

Photo Credit : ( Website/bottegaveneta.com )

Check for Compartments & Pockets

We love an organised bag that can hold more than lip glosses and lipsticks. A laptop, a cute diary, a bottle (stay hydrated), meds, a charger and AirPods. Make it the everything bag!

Photo Credit : ( Website/zouk.co.in )

Know The Key Handbag Types

Tote bags, shoulder bags, cross-body bags, satchels, and the list goes on. So, research what best suits your lifestyle.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@coach )

Choose Colours That Work with Your Wardrobe

Do you have a minimal wardrobe? Or a bright colourful one? Take a risk and opt for a vibrant bag if you have a minimal one to add some fun and colour.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@nappadori )

Think About Handle Length & Straps

You might find it overstimulating to manage the bag on your shoulder constantly. Why not go for one that has a sling option too?

Photo Credit : ( Website/luxury.tatacliq.com )

Match Your Handbag To The Occasion

Make your bag versatile! Unless you have too many and are looking to have fun for specific occasions, like parties.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@miumiu )

Don’t Forget About Functionality

Love your iced coffee/match too much? Glass bags might be your thing. Jokes apart, don't only prioritise looks!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@bastianmumbai )

Try It On Before Buying (If You Can)

Click those mirror selfies and analyse how good of a duo you and your potential bag can be.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@shubhra.vaity )

Style Meets Function

Last but not least, find a middle ground. After all, fashion and function both start with an F. Photo Credit: Instagram/@coach

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@louisvuitton )