The Tie Is Being Re-Invented — And You’ll Definitely Want In

Turns out, the tie isn’t just office-wear anymore. Here’s a round-up of designers re-imagining this classic accessory for every kind of outfit.

Taronish Batty
Nov 28, 2025, 12:09 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @mawhizmett )

Vivienne Westwood

With bold layering and sharp contrasts that redefine classic tailoring, this look captures the fearless essence of Westwood — timeless yet unapologetically avant-garde. The tie is being re-imagined by making it ankle-length.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @viviennewestwood )

Spencer Badu

The tie comes disguised as part of the shirt. It's a clever design that turns something so simple into a sartorial trick.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @spencerbadu )

Tie A Knot

Transforming the ordinary tie into an animal-like object, this design adopts the eerie silhouette of a cat stretched into an accessory.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @tie.a_knot )

Mondepars

This Brazilian brand is breaking the rules of conventional tailoring with a tie designed out of wood.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @mondepars )

Julye Han

A dreamy rendition of the classic tie, this soft, cloud-like silk pillow necktie necklace is entirely handcrafted.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @julyehan )

Taewan Kim

This version takes the tie into the third dimension. The 3D tie adds architectural drama to even the simplest outfit.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @taewan.kim_ )

Thom Browne

This look pairs with a casual polo tee. The contrast between preppy ease and tailored precision gives the tie a fresh, almost sporty context.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @thombrowne )