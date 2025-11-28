The Tie Is Being Re-Invented — And You’ll Definitely Want In
Turns out, the tie isn’t just office-wear anymore. Here’s a round-up of designers re-imagining this classic accessory for every kind of outfit.
With bold layering and sharp contrasts that redefine classic tailoring, this look captures the fearless essence of Westwood — timeless yet unapologetically avant-garde. The tie is being re-imagined by making it ankle-length.
The tie comes disguised as part of the shirt. It's a clever design that turns something so simple into a sartorial trick.
Transforming the ordinary tie into an animal-like object, this design adopts the eerie silhouette of a cat stretched into an accessory.
This Brazilian brand is breaking the rules of conventional tailoring with a tie designed out of wood.
A dreamy rendition of the classic tie, this soft, cloud-like silk pillow necktie necklace is entirely handcrafted.
This version takes the tie into the third dimension. The 3D tie adds architectural drama to even the simplest outfit.
This look pairs with a casual polo tee. The contrast between preppy ease and tailored precision gives the tie a fresh, almost sporty context.