Here's What’s Hot In Athleisure This Season

Update your wardrobe before you go for your next matcha run!

Bhuvee Jivangikar
Jun 29, 2025, 11:21 AM

Half-Zip Sweatshirts

Style XYXX's Half-Zip Sweatshirt with a solid tee. In case it gets warm, unzip it and it still looks sharp unlike unzipped, messy looking hoodies.

Athleisure With Couture Accents

Couture meets athleisure with Joshipura's new collection: Athleisure Redefined. This range has got a fancier take on athleisure.

A Well-Fitted Tracksuit

You can either sweat it out in this one or simply wear it while running errands. In a nutshell, it's good quality, minimal, and versatile.

Layered Bra Sets

Layering always adds a creative touch to the outfit. Alo's Airbrush Better Together Bra sets do the exact same, and are super comfy and fashionable.

Tennis Skirts

Athleisure never looked more polished. The pleating on the skirt makes it look chic and the fabric allows movement unlike formal pleated skirts. Alo and Lacoste have some good options.

Chunky Soles

Chunky sneakers are still in as we are moving towards maximalism!

Tech-infused Athleisure

Keeping value for money and practicality as the topmost priority - Nike jackets like this one which are breathable and have UV protection have been a popular choices.