Here's What’s Hot In Athleisure This Season
Update your wardrobe before you go for your next matcha run!
Update your wardrobe before you go for your next matcha run!
Style XYXX's Half-Zip Sweatshirt with a solid tee. In case it gets warm, unzip it and it still looks sharp unlike unzipped, messy looking hoodies.
Couture meets athleisure with Joshipura's new collection: Athleisure Redefined. This range has got a fancier take on athleisure.
You can either sweat it out in this one or simply wear it while running errands. In a nutshell, it's good quality, minimal, and versatile.
Layering always adds a creative touch to the outfit. Alo's Airbrush Better Together Bra sets do the exact same, and are super comfy and fashionable.
Athleisure never looked more polished. The pleating on the skirt makes it look chic and the fabric allows movement unlike formal pleated skirts. Alo and Lacoste have some good options.
Chunky sneakers are still in as we are moving towards maximalism!
Keeping value for money and practicality as the topmost priority - Nike jackets like this one which are breathable and have UV protection have been a popular choices.