9 Kinds Of Phone Friends Every Girl Must Have
From fashion advisors to 2 am speed dial queens and workplace mentors, these are folks that you simply need to cherish!
For when you need a hearing ear, and face it, we all do
These are the closest cirlce—those who feel like brothers and sisters. Can't get better if you have these folks in your life!
It's always nice to call up a few friends for little nothings just to cut into the humdrum of the day
She or he is always telling you how to do things better on your apps, phones and other gadgets. Blessing, yes?
Helps navigate workplace waters with key guidance and some lightness that makes every challenge easy
You need a friend who's a text away from adding those likes to all that you do online
Here's a close pal you can divulge your deepest secrets with, who could be staying miles away
Here's a gal who'll root for all that you're trying and share her own advice, too!
Everyone needs that one person who'll go through the noctural hours with you, raving about 'that guy' or just listenting to your day