Here’s Your Ultimate Guide To What’s On This Month
From beach festivals, culinary workshops, and art shows to music nights — here's everything you simply can’t miss this August!
The long weekend gets louder with the Sandunes Beach Fest happening from 14th to 17th August at Vagator. Think banging music, DJs, food stalls & endless party vibes.
Kori’s, Delhi hosts a 4-day Korean culinary workshop from 18 to 21 August. Learn kimbap, pajeon & more with authentic chefs at Safdarjung Enclave.
At just 18, Prithveer Jain explores identity and performance through surreal, emotive silhouettes. Open to all till 3rd August, from 11 am to 7 pm, Mumbai.
Sunburn’s all-white night lights up Mumbai as DJ Novak & Vidojean drop their global dance anthems and high-energy African house-pop sets. Aug 1, 7 PM onwards, Dome NSCI.
A global comedy celebration hits India! Catch Papa CJ’s witty, interactive sets across Delhi (Aug 1), Mumbai (Aug 22–23), Pune (Aug 24), Gurgaon (Aug 29) & Goa (Aug 30)
Sunset Cinema Club & The Piano Man serve a French tasting menu inspired by Julie & Julia. On 24th August, noon at Eldeco Centre — cinema & cuisine in perfect sync.
Kumar Sanu brings his iconic love ballads to life in Mumbai. On 2nd August, 7 PM at Sri Shanmukhananda Hall — a nostalgic ride of melody & heart.
UB City Amphitheatre turns into a paradise of spirits, music & games in August 2025. From vodka to grape stomping — 12 PM–10 PM. A celebration in every sip.