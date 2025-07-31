Here’s Your Ultimate Guide To What’s On This Month

From beach festivals, culinary workshops, and art shows to music nights — here's everything you simply can’t miss this August!

Ananya Kaushik
Jul 31, 2025, 02:02 PM

Goa’s Long Weekend Beach Takeover

The long weekend gets louder with the Sandunes Beach Fest happening from 14th to 17th August at Vagator. Think banging music, DJs, food stalls & endless party vibes.

Cook K-Food Like A Pro

Kori’s, Delhi hosts a 4-day Korean culinary workshop from 18 to 21 August. Learn kimbap, pajeon & more with authentic chefs at Safdarjung Enclave.

Circus: The Late Arrival

At just 18, Prithveer Jain explores identity and performance through surreal, emotive silhouettes. Open to all till 3rd August, from 11 am to 7 pm, Mumbai.

The White Soirée

Sunburn’s all-white night lights up Mumbai as DJ Novak & Vidojean drop their global dance anthems and high-energy African house-pop sets. Aug 1, 7 PM onwards, Dome NSCI.

Papa CJ India Tour

A global comedy celebration hits India! Catch Papa CJ’s witty, interactive sets across Delhi (Aug 1), Mumbai (Aug 22–23), Pune (Aug 24), Gurgaon (Aug 29) & Goa (Aug 30)

Sunset Cinema X The Piano Man

Sunset Cinema Club & The Piano Man serve a French tasting menu inspired by Julie & Julia. On 24th August, noon at Eldeco Centre — cinema & cuisine in perfect sync.

Kumar Sanu Live

Kumar Sanu brings his iconic love ballads to life in Mumbai. On 2nd August, 7 PM at Sri Shanmukhananda Hall — a nostalgic ride of melody & heart.

The Great Indian Spirit Festival

UB City Amphitheatre turns into a paradise of spirits, music & games in August 2025. From vodka to grape stomping — 12 PM–10 PM. A celebration in every sip.