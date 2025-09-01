High-Protein Vegetarian Breakfast Ideas By Dietician Manpreet Kalra

Skip the eggs and still get your protein fix, these vegetarian breakfasts will kick-start your mornings and keep you fuelled, fabulous, and full.

Diya Jain
Sep 01, 2025, 09:59 AM
Besan Chilla

The Indian version of a pancake made from chickpea flour. Crispy on the edges, soft in the middle, and bursting with plant-based protein.

Green Moong Dal Idli

A South Indian staple with a protein twist, light, fluffy idlis made from green moong dal to keep you energised all morning.

Rajma Chaat

Kidney beans tossed with spices, herbs, and a zingy squeeze of lemon. A high-protein snack that doubles up as a hearty breakfast.

Steamed Sprouts Chaat

Fresh, crunchy sprouts dressed in tangy flavours — light on the stomach but heavy on nutrition and protein power.

Black Masoor Dal Cheela

A wholesome dish made with earthy black lentils, perfect with green chutney for a morning dose of protein.

Soft Dhokla

Reminds me of my Sunday morning at home. Fluffy, steamed, and delightfully tangy, dhokla is a go-to guilt-free breakfast treat.

Beetroot Urad Dal Idli

Pretty in pink and power-packed with nutrition, these beetroot idlis add a twist to a classic breakfast favourite.

Boiled Chickpea Chaat

Chickpeas meet spice and crunch — this chaat is hearty, filling, and an excellent boost to fuel your day.

Dietician Manpreet Kalra’s Tip

Breakfast isn’t just a meal, it’s your reset button. Add protein to your meals to feel lighter, brighter, and ready to take on the day!

