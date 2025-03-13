Holi Outfits To Ruin, This Festival
Realistically, I would suggest wearing your oldest T-shirt that is ready to be kept away, after. But if you're dressing up for the vibes, we got you!
Go with a cute white dress add a bandana to complete the look.
Pair the colourful top with anything to get all the more colourful.
If you are feeling extra, this sari would do justice to the Holi aura.
White kurti with blue jeans is always a vibe.
Put on your cutest long white skirt and don't forget to add a waist chain.
A cute white crop top with blue shorts will make the perfect uniform this holi.
Take out your chikankari kurti set, it is about to get interesting!
