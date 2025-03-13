Holi Outfits To Ruin, This Festival

Realistically, I would suggest wearing your oldest T-shirt that is ready to be kept away, after. But if you're dressing up for the vibes, we got you!

Vishakha Punjabi
Mar 13, 2025, 05:06 PM

A Dress

Go with a cute white dress add a bandana to complete the look.

Tie Dye

Pair the colourful top with anything to get all the more colourful.

A Sari

If you are feeling extra, this sari would do justice to the Holi aura.

Desi Love

White kurti with blue jeans is always a vibe.

Breezy Girl

Put on your cutest long white skirt and don't forget to add a waist chain.

Basics

A cute white crop top with blue shorts will make the perfect uniform this holi.

Go Carefree

Take out your chikankari kurti set, it is about to get interesting!