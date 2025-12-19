Holiday Gifting 101 - Accessories

This season, we’ve curated the ultimate edit of fashion-forward accessories, shoes, and jewellery that make gifting effortless.

Taronish Batty
Dec 19, 2025, 05:09 PM

Carraway Watch – FOSSIL

This watch combines classic design with modern detailing, perfect with both tailored and casual fits.

Luggage from The Trousseau Collection – American Tourister x LoveChild Masaba

For the friend who loves fashion as much as their next adventure.

Kathy Handbag – PERONA

A timeless classic that carries all your essentials in chic, day-to-night style.

Rosé Breeze Earrings - House of Yarané

Floral earrings that slip seamlessly into both festive dressing and everyday wear.

Mavelle Shoulder Bag – Miraggio

The kind of bag that instantly elevates a satin skirt, sharp flats, and an easy bun.

Miller Sandal – Tory Burch

A classic sandal that feels polished enough to gift and practical enough to wear on repeat.

Sunglasses – Royal Enfield X VALLON

A cool, considered pick for the rider who already has everything else.

The Ranger Watch – TUDOR

An easy gift for anyone who likes their watches understated, durable, and timeless.

Harlow Watch Ring – FOSSIL

A jewellery-forward timepiece that adds interest without overpowering a look.

The Amber Pendant – Forest Of Chintz

An easy way to add depth and colour to simple outfits this season.

Chuck Taylor All Star Bows & Studs — Converse

An ideal gift for someone who likes their basics with a twist.

Admiral Sunglasses - OPIUM Eyewear

Cat-eye frames that slip effortlessly into festive and off-duty styling.

Tabby 20 Shoulder Bag - COACH

A festive red accessory that works just as well beyond the holidays.

Elizabeth Baguette Clutch - Behno

A subtle way to bring glamour into holiday dressing.

Jordan 1 Retro Low OG Travis Scott Velvet Brown – Culture Circle

A statement sneaker that works just as well with relaxed tailoring as with denim.

Patent Platform Heeled Sandals – CHARLES & KEITH

An easy festive pick for nights that call for height and a pop of colour.