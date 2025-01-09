Holiday Poverty? Here Are Seven Travel Tips To Help
Holiday Poverty refers to the growing number of people who can’t afford a week’s vacation either in their own country or abroad.
Scouring for the perfect flight deals can be a headache. Sites designed to help you get affordable flights can tick these boxes.
If you’re exploring a city with friends, consider staying in hostels instead of hotels. For family trips, negotiating directly with hotels can often score you a better deal.
Opting for off-season trips or visiting lesser-known destinations can save you a lot of money.
Create a packing list to ensure you have everything you need, so you don’t end up making unnecessary purchases abroad.
Buying local groceries and cooking your meals instead of eating out is not just budget-friendly, but it also allows you to experience local flavours.
Many tourist spots offer discounted experiences for students, families, and seniors. Do your research before heading out.
While cabs might seem convenient, they can quickly drain your budget. In places like Singapore, public transport like the metro or buses is cheaper, comfortable and efficient.