Hollywood Stars Who Slay in Black Dresses
Black has long symbolised power and sophistication, and every time an actress steps out in it, the moment is sealed.
Black has long symbolised power and sophistication, and every time an actress steps out in it, the moment is sealed.
Breakfast at Tiffany’s gave us the iconic little black dress (LBD); thanks to Audrey Hepburn, from that moment on, black became fashion’s forever.
Choosing just one iconic black moment from Angelina feels unfair, she has served, every single time.
Zendaya’s most iconic black dress moments came at a Dune: Part Two premiere, where she wore Mugler paired with Bulgari jewels.
At the VS Fashion Show, she made her black dress moment legendary in custom Adam Selman, styled with Chanel and arguably outshone the supermodels themselves.
Our very own Rachel has served unforgettable looks, on screen and off, proving time and again that her fashion icon status is well deserved.
After painting the town pink, Margot Robbie slipped into something darker. Her shift from Barbiecore to Gothic romance feels intentional, with the little black dress leading the narratives.
From sharply tailored, body-skimming classics to soft, fluid femininity and bold leather looks, Kim has explored every side of the black dress spectrum.
The actor has always had a love affair with fashion. From her Gossip Girl days to real life, she plays with colour, silhouette, and fabric but when she turns to black, the sophistication speaks loudest.
When in doubt, reach for black, because a black dress doesn’t just solve the outfit dilemma, it creates a moment.