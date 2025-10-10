Brighten Up This Diwali: Five Effective Face Radiance Reset Remedies

Diwali is all about sweets, lights, and glam — and your skin? She'd better glow up, too. We're not gatekeeping anything. Try these hacks and glow like a pataka!

Photo Credit : Instagram: @katrinakaif

Rice Flour: Your Secret To Radiant Skin

The 'diwalification'of Korean skincare starts here! From gentle scrubs to DIY face masks, rice flour does it all. Your secret for a glow from the core.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Coffee: Wake Up Your Skin

Caffeine isn’t just for mornings — coffee scrubs reduce puffiness and keep your glow on point. Lorelai Gilmore had other reasons for loving coffee, and I'm guessing this mask was one of them.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Lemon And Honey Mask

Since your Grandma's beauty secrets are all over TikTok now, you might as well try this one. This mask combo exfoliates, brightens, and keeps your skin selfie-ready.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Milk And Turmeric: The Golden Mask

We get it, girls, you don't like drinking this, but your face can surely absorb it in a mask form and do wonders for your skin.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Papaya: Your Natural Skin Brightener

Who says papaya was only meant for your gut? Apparently, it's best friends with your skin. Consume this for your pataka-like glow this Diwali!

Photo Credit : Pexels

DIY Glowing Facial With Natural Ingredients

A DIY mask never misses. It's custom-made according to your skin, and you're the one making it. How cool is that!

Photo Credit : Pexels

Hydration Is Key

We've said this before, and we'll say it again: hydration is the ultimate essential. All the It Girls are swapping those cocktails for 10 glasses of water.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Achieve Brighter Skin Naturally

Use this as your holy grail and get into the festive Diwali spirit with these simple hacks!

Photo Credit : Pexels