Brighten Up This Diwali: Five Effective Face Radiance Reset Remedies
Diwali is all about sweets, lights, and glam — and your skin? She'd better glow up, too. We're not gatekeeping anything. Try these hacks and glow like a pataka!
The 'diwalification'of Korean skincare starts here! From gentle scrubs to DIY face masks, rice flour does it all. Your secret for a glow from the core.
Caffeine isn’t just for mornings — coffee scrubs reduce puffiness and keep your glow on point. Lorelai Gilmore had other reasons for loving coffee, and I'm guessing this mask was one of them.
Since your Grandma's beauty secrets are all over TikTok now, you might as well try this one. This mask combo exfoliates, brightens, and keeps your skin selfie-ready.
We get it, girls, you don't like drinking this, but your face can surely absorb it in a mask form and do wonders for your skin.
Who says papaya was only meant for your gut? Apparently, it's best friends with your skin. Consume this for your pataka-like glow this Diwali!
A DIY mask never misses. It's custom-made according to your skin, and you're the one making it. How cool is that!
We've said this before, and we'll say it again: hydration is the ultimate essential. All the It Girls are swapping those cocktails for 10 glasses of water.
Use this as your holy grail and get into the festive Diwali spirit with these simple hacks!