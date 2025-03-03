Fringe Benefits: Which Of These Trending Bangs Are For You?
From dollop bangs to curtain bangs, here’s your guide to every version of the trending fringe - because everyone deserves a good bang
From dollop bangs to curtain bangs, here’s your guide to every version of the trending fringe - because everyone deserves a good bang
Bringing back the '40s with a “bang”
Introducing curtain bangs, but Sabrina Carpenter style
Front bangs with gorgeous pieces framing the face
Sweet and short side-swept baby bangs
Sharp, straight and a little edgy
A hotter take on the Jellyfish cut, with thick side pieces for added volume
Dollop bangs - a nostalgic and glamorous ode to the vintage era
{{ primary_category.name }}