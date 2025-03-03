Fringe Benefits: Which Of These Trending Bangs Are For You?

From dollop bangs to curtain bangs, here’s your guide to every version of the trending fringe - because everyone deserves a good bang

Leighton Meester's Chanel-esque Bangs

Bringing back the '40s with a “bang”

Sabrina Carpenter's Curtain Bangs

Introducing curtain bangs, but Sabrina Carpenter style

Zendaya's Anime Bangs

Front bangs with gorgeous pieces framing the face

Ariana Grande's Audrey Hepburn Inspired Bangs

Sweet and short side-swept baby bangs

Michelle Yeoh's Classic Bangs

Sharp, straight and a little edgy

Miley Cyrus' Edgy Bangs

A hotter take on the Jellyfish cut, with thick side pieces for added volume

Megan Thee Stallion

Dollop bangs - a nostalgic and glamorous ode to the vintage era