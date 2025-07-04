Blush Trends Too Good To Miss Out On!
Wear your blush, look alive, and try something new while you’re at it! These blush trends scream unconventional in the best way possible
This 80s-inspired technique is a sure way to create a defined and sculpted look
We love this one, created by blending shades of pink, coral, and orange-perfect for your next trip to the beach.
Wear a cream blush and a liquid highlighter to achieve the ‘glazed’ blush look that makes you look healthy and hydrated
Soft pink blush — it’s both timeless and cute!
Tired of pinks? Try wearing a warm brown blush that can also double down as a bronzer.
Look mysterious in berry tones while you wine and dine!
Vacations don’t come easy, but this trend can help you look like you just returned from one!